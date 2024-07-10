47 Nations to Build Own Pavilions at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven nations are currently planning to construct Type A self-built pavilions at the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Initially, 60 nations planned to build Type A pavilions for the event, but many of them have faced difficulties in concluding contracts with contractors mainly due to soaring prices of construction materials.

Only three months are left until the rough deadline of mid-October for completion of pavilion exteriors. It is still uncertain whether preparations will go smoothly toward the Expo’s opening set for April next year.

Of the countries planning to build Type A pavilions, Brazil and four others are set to switch to simplified Type X pavilions, which use a basic structure built by the event’s organizer, Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Pakistan and six other nations will switch to Type C pavilions, which are shared by multiple participants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]