Share of Beer Tops 50 Pct in Japanese Market for Related Beverages

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The share of beer in related sales for four major Japanese beer makers exceeded 50 pct for the first time in 16 years in the first half of 2024 due to tax cuts, data by the companies showed Wednesday.

The share of beer reached 54 pct of total sales of beer, quasi-beer and third-segment beer by the four makers in the January-June period.

Sales of beer had been on the decline since low-priced third-segment beer began to be sold in 2005, sending its share falling below 40 pct briefly.

Thanks to tax cuts in October, however, beer sales by the four makers rose 7 pct in volume in the six-month period. "A return to beer has begun," an industry official said.

Sales of third-segment beer decreased 21 pct as the price gap with beer shrank.

