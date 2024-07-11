Parcel Drop-Off Services Becoming Broadly Available in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's all "Big Three" parcel delivery firms are now trying to make drop-off services widely available in the country as part of effort to tackle the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics sector.

The services are expected to reduce redeliveries to lessen the heavy burden on delivery vehicle drivers, who have faced stricter overtime regulations since April along with other truck drivers.

Sagawa Express Co. said Wednesday it will allow its Smart Club member customers to choose from having Hikyaku Express, Hikyaku Large Size Express and Hikyaku Air Express parcels left at front doors, parcel boxes, garages and other places.

Yamato Transport Co. introduced drop-off options for its mainstay TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Compact delivery services last month, while Japan Post Co. has been taking advance orders for drop-off deliveries since March 2019.

According to the transport ministry, some 5 billion parcels were delivered nationwide in fiscal 2022, thanks to the expansion of online shopping. In the meantime, the redelivery rate climbed to around 10 pct amid changing lifestyles, such as an increase in double-income households, putting a heavy burden on delivery truck drivers.

