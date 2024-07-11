Tokio Marine Group Possibly Faces Personal Info Leaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Companies under the wing of Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. have said personal information on insurance policyholders may have leaked in a total of some 63,200 cases.

The possible leaks came to light after an outsourced accounting firm reported that its server was hit by a ransomware attack and that information may have leaked as a result.

Tokio Marine group companies that announced the possible leaks on Wednesday include Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. and E.design Insurance Co.

The personal information that may have leaked is mainly policyholders' names, addresses and insurance policy numbers. No unauthorized use of such information has been confirmed.

