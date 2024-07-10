Japan, S. Korea Resume Working-Level Defense Talks after 9 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and South Korean governments resumed their working-level defense dialogue on Wednesday, nearly nine years after they last held talks in August 2015.

The resumption came after the two countries' defense ministers agreed in Singapore last month on measures to prevent a repeat of the 2018 incident in which a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force plane.

Wednesday's meeting was held in Tokyo and attended by Atsushi Ando, deputy director-general of the Japanese Defense Ministry's Defense Policy Bureau, and Lee Seung-buhm, director general of the South Korean Defense Ministry's International Policy Bureau.

The two sides confirmed the smooth implementation of high-level and working-level exchanges for defense cooperation.

