2 Chinese Vessels Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 11 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships have entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.

As the Haijing ships tried to approach Japanese fishing boats, the Japan Coast Guard protected them and warned the Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

Chinese official ships entered Japanese waters around the island chain for two days in a row.

According to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture, the two Haijing ships intruded into the waters including near Uotsuri Island around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Both were equipped with what appeared to be a cannon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]