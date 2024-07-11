Torao Tokuda, Founder of Tokushukai Medical Group, Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Torao Tokuda, founder of Japanese medical group Tokushukai and a former member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, died at a hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Wednesday. He was 86.

He had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, since 2002.

Tokuda, a native of Tokunoshima, an island near Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, opened his first hospital in Osaka in 1973. He later expanded the business to one of the country's largest hospital groups.

He was first elected to the Lower House in 1990 and served four terms before retiring from politics in 2005. During his tenure, he served as parliamentary vice minister for Okinawa development.

