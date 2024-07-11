Tokyo Police Arrest 2 Vietnamese for Stealing Luxury Bicycles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested two Vietnamese nationals for allegedly stealing high-end sports bicycles belonging to a resident of the Japanese capital's Toshima Ward.

Held by the Metropolitan Police Department were Vu Quang Quyen, 33, and Bui Duy Cong, 31.

They are suspected of stealing two sports bicycles of major brands Merida and Bianchi from the premises of a 34-year-old man's home in Toshima around 4 a.m. July 2. The stolen bicycles are worth about 80,000 yen in total market value.

In police questioning, both admitted to the allegations against them, investigative sources said. The bicycles had been given to the man by his wife for his birthday.

Besides the charges, the two Vietnamese, who were found to have traveled to Japan a number of times with short-term visas, were allegedly involved in some 70 luxury bicycle theft cases that occurred in Toshima and the nearby Tokyo wards of Kita and Bunkyo in and after October last year.

