Sexual Assaults by U.S. Sevicemen Not Reported to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel stationed in Okinawa Prefecture that came to light in late June had not been reported to Japan's Foreign Ministry or Defense Ministry, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

The United States failed to report the cases despite a 1997 agreement with Japan to report swiftly to the two ministries incidents and accidents involving U.S. military personnel stationed in Japan.

At a news conference, Hayashi explained that the Foreign Ministry communicated appropriately with the United States over the assault cases after receiving information from local police, allowing relevant authorities in Japan to respond promptly.

"We understand that the cases were not reported against these backgrounds," Hayashi said.

"Both Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and I received reports (on the cases from the Foreign Ministry) in a timely manner," Hayashi also said, without specifying when the reports were made.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]