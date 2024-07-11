9 Injured in Explosion on Cargo Ship in Fukuoka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Nine people were injured in an explosion that occurred Thursday on a cargo ship moored at a quay at a Mitsubishi Ube Cement Corp. plant in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka.

Three of the nine were seriously injured and seven were treated at a hospital, but all were conscious and their lives were not in danger, according to local police and fire authorities.

The 499-ton, 60-meter-long vessel was loaded with dirt from a construction site. The explosion occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m., when a hatch of the vessel was opened. The dirt was to be processed and used to make cement.

The explosion did not trigger a fire, and the nine people are believed to have suffered burns due to hot air from the blast. One of the injured was quoted as saying that something like a pink flame was seen.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]