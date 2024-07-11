Kishida Cabinet's Approval Hits Another Low: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet stood at 15.5 pct in July, marking a new low since the Liberal Democratic Party returned to power in December 2012, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate fell 0.9 percentage point from June, when the previous low of 16.4 pct was registered.

The cabinet disapproval rate was up 1.4 points at 58.4 pct, while the proportion of respondents who neither supported nor disapproved of the cabinet came to 26.0 pct.

The survey also showed that 39.3 pct of respondents were hoping for a change of power after the next election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, while 36.3 pct said they want the LDP to stay at the country's helm.

Asked which political party they plan to vote for in the envisaged Lower House election, 22.5 pct of respondents chose the LDP, 12.4 pct the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 6.3 pct Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), 4.2 pct Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, and 3.0 pct the Japanese Communist Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]