Japan Top Court Reverses Ruling in Favor of Unification Church

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a lower court's ruling in favor of the Unification Church in a 65-million-yen damages lawsuit over the religious group's alleged illegal solicitation of donations.

The top court's First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Toru Sakai, unanimously decided to send the case back to Tokyo High Court. This was the Supreme Court's first ruling on the group's activities to collect donations.

The lawsuit was filed by a female Unification Church follower and her first daughter and challenged the validity of a memorandum in which the follower promised not to raise a lawsuit to get her money back.

The top court found the memorandum to be invalid as it "violated public order and morality." The court noted that the believer was 86 years old when the document was created, and that she was diagnosed with dementia a half year later.

The court also said that the memorandum "unilaterally gave a great disadvantage" as the believer gave more than 100 million yen to the group and received nothing in return.

