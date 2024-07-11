Over 70 Pct See Need of Law Revision over Election Posters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Over 70 pct of people in Japan see the need to amend the public offices election law, after confusion over posters of candidates in Sunday’s Tokyo gubernatorial election, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

According to the poll, 76.2 pct found a law revision necessary, while 11 pct did not think so.

The survey, conducted over the four days to Monday, covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over, receiving valid responses from 58.4 pct.

For Sunday’s election, many identical posters that had nothing to do with the election were plastered in multiple spaces on election billboards for posters of election candidates.

A political group called NHK Party “sold” poster spaces for its candidates to those willing to pay a fee, resulting in billboards with many posters that were unrelated to the election, including some advertising an adult entertainment establishment.

