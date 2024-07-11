Ishiba Most Favored for Next LDP Leader: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was ranked top in the list of lawmakers considered suitable to be the LDP’s next leader, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

Ishiba was backed by 21.1 pct of respondents, followed by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi with support from 10.9 pct and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with 5.2.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s term of office as LDP president expires at the end of September.

Among lawmakers who intend to run in the presidential election expected to take place in September, digital minister Taro Kono was supported by 5.1 pct, and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi by 4.0 pct.

Kishida, who aims to be re-elected, was ranked sixth with support from 3.2 pct.

