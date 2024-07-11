Former CDP Leader Edano Seen Running for Party Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, former leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, intends to run in the party's leadership election likely to be held in September, informed sources said Thursday.

Edano, 60, met with former House of Representatives Vice Speaker Hirotaka Akamatsu the same day and told Akamatsu of his intention, according to the sources.

Edano is believed to have sought the support of Akamatsu, who holds sway over the CDP's largest intraparty group even after returning his Lower House seat in the 2021 general election.

Current CDP leader Kenta Izumi appears to be eager to seek another term in the upcoming leadership election, but he has not declared his candidacy.

"I am grateful to receive expectations, but (the election) is still two months away," Edano said on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. "I will do my best to support the leader we elected during his term, in principle."

