Image Posted Online of Likely Missile Developed by ASDF

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Internal information from Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, including a photo of a model of what is likely a missile currently under development, has been posted on social media, ASDF officials said Thursday.

The ASDF is currently investigating whether ASDF personnel were involved, the officials said.

The social media posts have been removed, and the information posted online is not confidential, according to the ASDF.

“The ASDF’s information being spread in an inappropriate manner is extremely regrettable and we will respond strictly,” ASDF Chief of Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura said at a press conference.

“While we have educated our members on social media use, we need to offer education content that is easy to understand and detailed,” he said.

