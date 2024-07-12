Japan, NATO Agree to Set Up Security Communication Line

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday agreed to set up a dedicated communication line for exchanging classified information as part of efforts to deepen security cooperation between the two sides.

Kishida and Stoltenberg, meeting in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit, also agreed to cooperate on measures against disinformation, an apparent effort to counter attempts by China and Russia to manipulate public opinion and engage in information warfare through social media.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kishida said Japan wants to strengthen information-sharing with NATO and promote cooperation with the alliance in various fields, including space, cyber and joint training.

Stoltenberg said it is important for Japan and NATO to cooperate closely to address threats including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida and Stoltenberg confirmed that Japan will host NATO member states and other countries this fiscal year for a meeting on strategic communications including the fight against disinformation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]