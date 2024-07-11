Japanese Businessman Taken to Court in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Myanmar's military regime on Thursday indicted a Japanese businessman who was detained late last month over an alleged illegal practice linked to rice sale, diplomatic sources said.

The first hearing in the case against Hiroshi Kasamatsu, a 53-year-old employee of Japanese retailer Aeon Co., was held Thursday at a court in Yangon, the Southeast Asian country's largest city, people familiar with the matter said.

It is unclear when a ruling will be handed down. If convicted, Kasamatsu could face between six months and three years behind bars.

The Japanese government has called on the junta to swiftly release Kasamatsu, but he remains in detainment.

Kasamatsu is head of the product department at Aeon's supermarket joint venture in Myanmar. He was apprehended by police on June 30 over allegedly selling rice at prices higher than levels set by authorities.

