Dollar's Plunge Raises Possibility of Japanese Intervention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The dollar tumbled by more than 4 yen in currency trading Thursday night, raising the possibility that Japanese authorities may have intervened to support the yen.

"I'm not in a position to comment" on whether or not intervention was made, Masato Kanda, Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

The dollar briefly fell below 157.50 yen from around 161.50 yen after data showed that U.S. inflation continued to cool in June. The inflation reading fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at a meeting in September.

Noting that the yen has depreciated by about 20 yen against the dollar since the beginning of the year, Kanda said, "The negative impact on the public can't be ignored." He said, "I'm very concerned about moves that are different from economic fundamentals."

Japanese authorities last intervened into foreign exchange markets from late April through May, spending 9,788.5 billion yen to support the Japanese currency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]