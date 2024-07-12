Kishida, Biden Hold Chat on NATO Sidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday had brief informal talks on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington.

In the talks, Kishida welcomed that the cooperation between NATO and its partner nations--Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand--has been solidified.

Biden said the United States wants to further strengthen its cooperation with Japan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]