Kishida Invites NATO Members to Meeting on Disinformation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday his country will invite NATO member states and others to a meeting on strategic communications, including measures against disinformation, that will be held in Japan by the end of March next year.

The prime minister unveiled the plan in a speech he delivered at a NATO summit in Washington.

Also in the speech, Kishida said the strengthening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea poses serious concerns.

Security in the Euro-Atlantic area and that in the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable, the prime minister said, calling for deepening cooperation.

Kishida attended a NATO summit for the third straight year, with Japan being invited as an Indo-Pacific partner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]