Japan, S. Korea, Australia, New Zealand Rap Russia-N. Korea Ties

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday issued a joint statement condemning "the illicit military cooperation" between Russia and North Korea.

The statement by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was issued at their meeting in Washington held on the sidelines of a NATO summit, where they were invited as Indo-Pacific partners.

The statement said the closer cooperation between Russia and North Korea "undermines peace and stability in both the Indo-Pacific and European region," urging the two countries to immediately stop activities that violate relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Also in their meeting, the four leaders agreed that their countries will deepen cooperation with NATO in dealing with issues facing the Indo-Pacific region.

They later met with U.S. President Joe Biden for about 10 minutes and confirmed their shared stance of showing grave concern over the moves by Russia and North Korea.

