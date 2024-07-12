Mudslide Hits Japan's Matsuyama, Leaving 3 Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., July 12 (Jiji Press)--A mudslide took place in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, around 4 a.m. Friday, leaving three people missing.

Local police and fire authorities are searching for the three, who were apparently unable to evacuate from their house, hit by the mudslide.

According to the fire department of the Ehime capital, an area around 50 meters wide and 100 meters high collapsed on the eastern side of Matsuyama Castle's castle tower, taking earth and sand into a residential area.

Another mudslide happened around 5 a.m., according to local residents.

The city set up disaster response headquarters at 5 a.m. It issued a Level 5 warning for the Shimizu district, which includes the area hit by the disaster.

