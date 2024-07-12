Japan's Kishida Denies Possibility of Defense Min. Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday ruled out the possibility that Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will resign over widespread misconduct at the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces.

"I must apologize first for causing concern to the public," Kishida told reporters at the U.S. military's Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

However, Kishida said that Kihara "must do all he can to restore public trust by rebuilding the organizations immediately with his strong leadership as defense minister."

After referring to NATO's summit, which Kishida attended for the third time, he said that Japan's defense "must be airtight," given the current severe security environment.

In Tokyo on Friday, Kihara apologized at the press conference, saying that the series of inappropriate practices betrayed people's trust and must not have happened.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]