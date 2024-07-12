China Military Increasingly Active in Pacific: Japan Defense Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government in an annual white paper adopted Friday expressed concern over China's growing military activities in wide areas around Japan, including the Pacific Ocean.

China has been intensifying its activities across the entire region surrounding Japan, including the western Pacific, "extending beyond the so-called first island chain to the second island chain," which connects Japan's Ogasawara Islands and the U.S. territory of Guam, the 2024 defense white paper said.

The report, submitted to the day's cabinet meeting by Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, also cited the Chinese military's coercive actions around the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and Taiwan could escalate, it said, suggesting that the Chinese side is making the situation worse.

The report showed a sense of crisis over North Korea's efforts to "qualitatively improve" its nuclear and missile capabilities.

Since last year, North Korea has been putting emphasis on diversifying its equipment systems and acquiring means of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance that complements its nuclear and missile operational capabilities, the white paper said, pointing to its launches of a military reconnaissance satellite and a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]