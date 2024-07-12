Japan Punishes 218 SDF Members, Defense Min. Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Friday punished 218 Self-Defense Forces members and senior ministry officials over lax management of security secrets, benefit fraud by Maritime SDF members and power harassment, or workplace bullying, by senior bureaucrats.

"I will take the lead to restore confidence," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Explaining that MSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai will step down on July 19, Kihara said, "We need to make a fresh start under a new structure."

At the MSDF, as many as 181 members were punished, including 11 divers, who were dismissed for receiving allowances fraudulently.

Also meeting the press, Sakai said, "At the root of the scandals lies a lack of governance in the organization."

