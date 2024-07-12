BOJ Conducts Euro-Yen Rate Check: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan checked with financial institutions about euro-yen exchange rates Friday morning, market sources said.

A foreign exchange rate check by the central bank is regarded as a preparation for market intervention by Japanese authorities.

Friday's rate check was conducted shortly after 8 a.m., according to the sources. It was apparently intended to keep speculative yen selling in check.

The yen has been sold versus the euro as well as against the dollar recently. In overseas trading Thursday, the euro climbed to around 175.50 yen, hitting the highest level since the European common currency was launched in 1999.

According to Japanese Finance Ministry data, Japanese authorities stepped into the foreign exchange market to sell yen for euro between 1999 and 2003. Meanwhile, there is no record of the country conducting yen-buying, euro-selling intervention.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]