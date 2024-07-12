BOJ Conducts Foreign Exchange Rates Check: Sources
Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan checked with financial institutions about foreign exchange rates Friday morning, market sources said.
Such rate check is regarded as a preparation for foreign exchange market intervention by the central bank.
The latest BOJ move is apparently intended to keep in check speculative yen selling against not only the dollar but also the euro.
