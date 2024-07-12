Japan, Britain Agree on AI Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on Thursday to boost cooperation between their countries in a wide range of fields including artificial intelligence.

In their first in-person talks, held in Washington, the two leaders also confirmed that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are inseparable.

Kishida on Saturday had telephone talks with Starmer, who took office July 4.

They also agreed to promote the joint development of the next-generation fighter jet involving their countries plus Italy and discussed the situations in the Middle East and East Asia, including North Korea, and affirmed their close collaboration.

Separately, Kishida met with new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and congratulated him on his inauguration. Schoof expressed eagerness to work with Japan in all areas including security.

