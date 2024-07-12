47 Nations Choose Self-Built Pavilions at 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven nations have chosen Type A self-built pavilions at the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, Hanako Jimi, minister in charge of the event, said Friday.

The announcement effectively marked the conclusion of work to determine the types of pavilions for participating countries, with just nine months to go before the Osaka Expo opening.

Type A pavilions are seen as an expo highlight due to their creative designs.

Although 60 countries initially planned to build Type A pavilions for the Osaka Expo, many experienced difficulties concluding contracts with construction companies chiefly because of soaring construction materials prices.

Reservations to visit foreign country pavilions will be accepted from late September or later. With the types of pavilions determined, the focus shifts to the construction of buildings and preparations for the operations in the tight schedule.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]