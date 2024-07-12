U.S. Serviceman Denies Sexual Assault Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 12 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. serviceman on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping a girl under the age of 16 and committing nonconsensual sexual intercourse in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

During the first hearing of his trial at Naha District Court, Brennon Washington, 25, who belongs to the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, said that he was innocent and that he did not kidnap or sexually assault the girl.

The defense argued that the girl told Washington she was 18 years old, and that all the acts were consensual.

Prosecutors said the defendant brought the victim to his home by inviting her to cook and watch a movie at his house over the weekend, adding that the girl tearfully told her mother about the incident after returning home.

According to the indictment, the defendant is accused of taking the girl in a car from a park to his home and sexually abusing her, including touching her lower body, on Dec. 24, 2023, although he knew she was under 16.

