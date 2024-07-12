Japan’s FY 2023 Local Tax Revenues Hit Record 45.7 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Local tax revenues in Japan in fiscal 2023 totaled an estimated 45,706.4 billion yen, up 1.2 pct from the previous year, hitting a record high for the third straight year, the internal affairs ministry said in a preliminary report on Friday.

The growth was led by an increase in individual inhabitant tax revenues, which rose 2.7 pct to 13,924 billion yen, as workers’ incomes grew on wage hikes by companies.

Corporate tax revenues inched up 0.3 pct to 9,136 billion yen.

Local consumption tax revenues dropped 2.4 pct to 6,263.1 billion yen, partly weighed down by a fall in imports while domestic consumption was firm.

Fixed asset tax revenues climbed 2.4 pct to 9,775.9 billion yen, reflecting higher investment in housing and business equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]