NATO's Tokyo Office Plan Remains Shelved

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 12 (Jiji Press)--NATO has made no progress in its plan to open a liaison office in Tokyo, a senior organization official has indicated.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, the official said member nations of the Western military alliance have yet to reach agreement, while suggesting the possibility of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization moving forward with the plan in the future.

According to the official, the proposed Tokyo office would be used not to "natonize" Asia as China fears but to help strengthen Japan-NATO ties as an embassy does.

The plan came to light in Spring 2023, but it failed to receive the go-ahead at the alliance's summit in July the same year due to France's reluctance.

During the just-ended Washington summit, members agreed to set up a dedicated communication line between Japan and NATO for exchanges of classified intelligence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]