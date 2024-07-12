Ex-Senior Japanese Prosecutor Charged with Sexual Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office on Friday indicted Kentaro Kitagawa, a lawyer and former head of the prosecutors office in western Japan, on charges of sexually assaulting a then female subordinate in 2018.

Kitagawa, 64, was arrested by the Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office last month.

According to the indictment, he allegedly sexually assaulted the then subordinate, who was intoxicated, at his then official residence between the late night of Sept. 12, 2018, and the small hours of the following day.

Kitagawa went to a restaurant with several people including the victim and drank alcohol, but he and the victim were alone when the incident occurred, according to the high public prosecutors office.

The victim reported the incident to an executive of the high public prosecutors office this year. After she showed a clear wish for punishment, an investigation began, leading to the arrest and indictment of Kitagawa.

