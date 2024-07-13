95 Pct in Japan Feel Rising Prices: BOJ Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Fully 95.0 pct of respondents said they feel prices have risen in the past year, surpassing 90 pct for the eighth straight quarter, according to a Bank of Japan survey.

The share for June rose from 94.4 pct three months before, showing that most people keep feeling the impact of the persisting wave of price hikes for daily necessities amid the yen's weakening, the survey showed Friday.

The average of year-on-year price increases perceived by respondents was 15.7 pct, up from 14.2 pct in the March survey.

The survey also showed that 87.5 pct of respondents believe that prices will be even higher a year later, marking the highest level since June 2008.

The diffusion index for sentiment on household economic circumstances, or the percentage of respondents who think the situation improved from a year before minus that of those feeling the opposite, came to minus 52.1, worse than minus 44.2 pct.

