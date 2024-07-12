Summer Bonuses Hit Record High in Japan: Keidanren

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The average summer bonus at major Japanese companies in 2024 hit a record high of 983,112 yen, a survey by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Friday.

The weighted average rose 4.31 pct from a year before to the highest level since the 1981 start of comparable data, amid growing momentum to raise wages against a backdrop of historic inflation. Robust earnings also led to hikes in both monthly pay and bonuses.

The initial tally by the country's biggest employers group covered 97 companies in 17 industries. The average increased year on year for the third straight year.

"Momentum for wage hikes is accelerating and has taken root in society," a Keidanren official said.

At 84 manufacturers, the average summer bonus rose 3.52 pct to 1,001,780 yen, while 13 nonmanufacturers saw their average climb 6.79 pct to 925,249 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]