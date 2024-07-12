Russian Deputy PM Visits Japan-Claimed Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has visited one of four Russian-held islands that Japan calls its Northern Territories, the Sakhalin state government said Friday.

Trutnev, also the presidential envoy to Russia's Far East, was said to have inspected tourism development on Etorofu Island. He had visited the same island in July last year.

The latest visit is believed to be the first by a senior Russian government official to any of the disputed islands since the beginning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fifth term.

In January, Putin expressed his willingness to visit the islands in the future. Trutnev's visit may have been intended to pave the way for a future trip by Putin.

In a press interview in June, Putin claimed that he had no reason to hesitate to visit the islands because they are part of Russian territory, and that the impact of his possible visit on relations with Japan would be limited.

