Keizai Doyukai Chief Urges BOJ to Raise Interest Rates

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The head of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, on Friday urged the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting later this month to stem the yen's weakening.

The yen is now "super-cheap," Takeshi Niinami said in a speech at an event hosted by Jiji Press affiliate Research Institute of Japan in Tokyo. "I definitely request (the BOJ) to think about raising interest rates," he said.

Niinami stressed that the yen's continuing weakness could cause anxiety among consumers, mainly through a rise in import prices. He added that an interest rate hike would also help spur corporate metabolism.

To restore the Japanese economy's competitiveness, Niinami said, "The most important thing is wage growth." He described this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations as "truly a turning point" as wage increases agreed during the talks were the highest in 33 years.

Noting that wages in real terms will not rise if energy costs remain high, Niinami stressed the need to secure cheap and stable energy sources. He urged the government to "face inconvenient truths," such as delays in restarting nuclear reactors.

