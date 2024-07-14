Japan CDP in Dilemma over Election Cooperation with JCP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is in a dilemma over its cooperative relationship with the Japanese Communist Party ahead of an upcoming general election.

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, a key support group for the CDP, and the Democratic Party for the People, which has the same predecessor as the CDP, repeatedly called on the CDP to abandon its election cooperation with the JCP. The demands were made again after Renho, a former lawmaker whom the CDP supported, lost in the July 7 Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, many in the party oppose such a move. A senior member has argued that "cutting ties with the JCP would only benefit the Liberal Democratic Party."

"The CDP collaborates with the DPFP nationwide," CDP President Kenta Izumi told a press conference Friday. "We think it possible to form a coalition government with the DPFP." Izumi also stressed that his party has rejected the idea of sharing power with the JCP.

Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told the CDP leader in a meeting Thursday that his party should review its relationship with the JCP, saying that the smaller party "was too prominent" in Renho's campaign in the gubernatorial election and "may have cost some votes." Izumi responded that the CDP will hold internal discussions on how to apply the lessons learned from the race.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]