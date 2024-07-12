Aeon's 1st-Quarter Net Profit Slumps 71.1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. said Friday that its consolidated net profit slumped 71.1 pct from a year earlier to 5,125 million yen in the first quarter of the year through February 2025, weighed down by an increase in personnel costs following wage hikes.

Its mainstay general merchandise store business logged an operating loss of 3.4 billion yen, suffering the first March-May red ink in three years. Price cuts for private-label goods and a campaign to increase product volume helped attract more shoppers, but were not enough to offset higher personnel costs.

Operating profit dropped 41.4 pct in the food supermarket business and 25.4 pct in the drugstore business.

Meanwhile, the group's sales rose 5.4 pct to 2,449.2 billion yen, hitting a record high for the three-month period for the fourth year in a row.

The company left its full-year forecasts unchanged.

