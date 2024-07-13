Kishida, Scholz Agree on Japan-Germany Defense Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Friday to expand defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in light of China's increasingly hegemonic actions there.

The two leaders also agreed at their meeting in Berlin to establish a framework exclusively for economic security dialogue, in order to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals.

Kishida said at their joint press conference that security in Europe and the Atlantic is inseparable from that in the Indo-Pacific.

"We hope to further work together with Germany to deal with the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea as well as China's moves related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Scholz referred to a plan to send German military aircraft and a frigate for a visit to Japan this summer and said that the visit not only has symbolic value but also serves to confirm the extent of Japanese-German cooperation.

