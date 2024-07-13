Snails Becoming Rarer in Japan, Facing Risk of Extinction

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--Snail sightings during the rainy season in Japan are becoming rarer as dry and urban areas increase, with half of the species in the Kinki western region at risk of extinction, experts warn.

Efforts to create new green areas for snails to live in are unlikely to be very effective because it is difficult for them to move into such areas due to their poor mobility.

Snails are a type of shelled gastropod. There are some 800 species in Japan.

According to Katsuki Nakai, senior research scientist at the Lake Biwa Museum in Shiga Prefecture in Kinki, snails are decreasing in places close to humans due to urbanization.

"Even if trees are planted nearby, (snails) cannot reach them by themselves to make them their homes" because they move only slowly using mucus, he said.

