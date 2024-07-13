Fukushima Beach Opens for 1st Time since N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisoma, Fukushima Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--A beach in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, opened to beachgoers Saturday for the first time since the country began releasing treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean last August.

At the opening ceremony of Kitaizumi beach in the city of Minamisoma, a Shinto shrine priest prayed for safety and local children performed a dance before the beach's opening was announced.

The Fukushima prefectural government said last month that it could not detect tritium, a radioactive substance contained in the treated water, in seawater at eight beaches in the prefecture set to open this year.

"I'll let my children play in the sea because it is said to be okay," a woman in her 40s visiting the beach with her family from the Fukushima city of Tamura said regarding concerns over the water discharge.

"The waves here are fun," said Makoto Obama, 44, a resident of the city of Fukushima who visited the beach with kids also last year. "I want to come again."

