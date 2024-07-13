Victims Remembered 20 Yrs after Rain Disaster in Niigata, Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Nagaoka, Niigata Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--Locals on Saturday prayed for the victims of a massive rain disaster that hit Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, and neighboring Fukushima Prefecture exactly 20 years ago.

In the Nakanoshima district in the city of Nagaoka, where the disaster left three people dead, Nagaoka Mayor Tatsunobu Isoda and about 150 local people attended the ceremony. They offered silent prayers at 12:52 p.m., the time when levees breached along the Kariyata River in 2004.

Isoda expressed his wish to improve Nakanoshima's safety with local residents, utilizing memories and experiences of the disaster.

In the disaster, a wide range of Nakanoshima was submerged and nursery kids were temporarily stranded. Takuma Iwamoto, 26, was among those rescued from a nursery school by helicopter at that time.

"There have been many large-scale natural disasters across Japan recently," Iwamoto said. "I want to live with an awareness of disaster preparedness, without forgetting my experience and gratitude for people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]