25th Japan Festival Kicks Off in Sao Paulo

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A three-day festival featuring Japanese culture started on Friday in Sao Paulo, which has the largest community of people of Japanese descent in the world other than Japan.

The sound of "wadaiko" traditional Japanese drums filled the venue as visitors enjoyed Japanese food served there.

The 25th Festival do Japao, expected to attract some 200,000 visitors, is one of the largest of its kind outside Japan.

The event is aimed at not only spreading Japanese culture to Brazilians but also passing it on to the next generation of Japanese-Brazilians.

According to the organizer, the festival has become a model for Japan-themed festivals held in many places in Brazil.

