Digital Printing of Clothes Drawing Attention in Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Digital printing of clothes, in which inkjet printers are used to add color and patterns to fabric, is drawing attention in the apparel industry in Japan as an environmentally friendly alternative to current clothing production methods.

Digital printing enables small-quantity production and caters to customers' tastes more precisely. It also consumes less water, thus easing the burden on the environment.

The spread of digital printing could change the existing industry norm in which clothes tend to be mass-produced to lower costs, industry experts say.

Epson Sales Japan Corp., a subsidiary of major printer maker Seiko Epson Corp., is conducting a demonstration experiment on stockless production together with apparel maker Sanyo Shokai Ltd., Avail Corp., which develops software for apparel companies, and apparel venture firm Fukule Inc.

The experiment offers custom-ordered T-shirts of Spanish clothing brand Ecoalf, sold in Japan by Sanyo Shokai. Once customers enter information such as their gender and body size into a device and choose the color and pattern of pockets, they can see a 3D fitted image on the display.

