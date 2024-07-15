Japanese Torchbearer in Paris Games Promoting Volunteer Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese corporate worker Mai Tarumi, who has been chosen as a torchbearer in the upcoming Paris Olympics, vigorously engages in volunteer activities and played a role in the operations of events in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

As a torchbearer, Tarumi, 36, from the city of Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, is set to run in a Paris suburb Saturday, hoping to make more and more people interested in sports volunteer activities.

Volunteer activities have been familiar to Tarumi since childhood because her grandmother had helped the operations of national sports festivals and other events.

The grandmother told Tarumi, "Treat people with the spirit of 'omotenashi' (hospitality) if Olympic Games is held in Tokyo again." With these words in mind, Tarumi helped operate wrestling and taekwondo events at the Makuhari Messe hall in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, in the 2021 Olympic Games. Before the 2021 Games, Tokyo hosted Olympics in 1964.

Tarumi adorned part of the venue with "orizuru" paper cranes to help visitors enjoy the events.

