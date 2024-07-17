Poor Understanding of Law behind Mishandling of Secrets in MSDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The mishandling of designated security secrets in Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force is believed to have been caused by a complex mix of factors, including a lack of proper understanding of a related law even among senior officers.

The scandal led to MSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai's decision to resign on Friday. At a press conference last week, Sakai admitted that even the Maritime Staff Office did not properly understand the definition of an information leak, which is a cornerstone of the law on the protection of specially designated secrets. He mentioned the possibility that the MSDF has been mishandling such secrets since the law took effect in 2014.

According to the Defense Ministry, a leak is defined as not only making designated secrets available to outsiders but also placing insiders without clearance in a position that allows them to know designated secrets. Defense bureaucrats, who draft policies, knew the definition, while the Maritime Staff Office did not educate MSDF units on the matter.

The ministry explained that it had informed the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs of the definition, but the scandal exposed the threat to civilian control posed by poor communication between bureaucrats and SDF officials.

As aptitude evaluations that affect privacy are required for clearance to handle designated secrets, the MSDF has limited such evaluations to a minimum number of members. But it now plans to increase the number of members with such clearance by 2,000, although this is expected to take time.

