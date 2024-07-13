Missing 3 in Western Japan Landslide Found Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--Three people who had been missing since a landslide in the city of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, in the early hours of Friday were confirmed dead, it was learned Saturday.

According to the prefectural and city governments in western Japan, the three--a man in his 90s, his wife in her 80s and their child in his 40s--were found in the soil near their collapsed house between around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The landslide occurred around 4 a.m. Friday. A portion of the slope on the eastern side of the Matsuyama Castle main tower spanning some 50 meters wide and about 100 meters tall collapsed, flowing into residential buildings in the Ehime capital's Midorimachi district.

Search efforts by police and firefighters continued throughout the night from Friday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]