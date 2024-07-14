Japan Skateboarding Scene Evolving after Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's skateboarding scene has evolved dramatically since Tokyo hosted the Olympic Games in 2021, enjoying improvements in the public perception of the sport and training environments.

"People who know about skateboarding has increased," Yuto Horigome, the gold medalist in the men's street event at the Tokyo Games, said. "Japan has become a country that attracts global attention."

Although Japan has many top-tier skateboarders, the public's view of skateboarding previously tended to be negative due partly to the impression left by people skateboarding on public places. But this changed after the Tokyo Games, when skateboarding made its Olympic debut.

"In the past, news reports (on skateboarding) meant something bad. Now, it's in a positive direction," said an official at sports equipment maker Murasaki Sports Co., which has long supported skateboarding.

Images of athletes cheering each other up after defeats at the Tokyo Games struck a chord with Japanese audiences.

